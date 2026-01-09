Sophie Habboo shows off reality of new mum life after fans backlash

Sophie and Jamie announced the birth of their son on December 4, 2025

Sophie Habboo shared sneak peek into her family life, offering glimpses of her newborn who has brightened her life alongside husband Jamie Laing.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, posted new snaps of her baby after Jamie, 37, was criticised for a a recent 'superwoman' post that some fans said set 'unrealistic expectations' for new mothers.

Last month Jamie showed off how Sophie had created a 'magical Christmas' just three weeks after giving birth to their son Ziggy.

However, the post did not sit well with the fans, who were quick to call it insensitive and a 'typical IG moment' that only showed the best parts of the day.

In Sophie's recent post, she appeared busy with her motherhood duties.

In one snap, she cuddled Ziggy while looking chic in an all-black outfit.

In another snap, she was seen enjoying her morning cup of coffee.

Other snaps in the album included a sunset view from their new London home and a some delicious pastries.

Sophie also posted an adorable snap of Ziggy's tiny feet as well as an image of Jamie playing Pac-Man.

The post comes after the backlash which Jamie received from mum influencers before Christmas, following his comment that Sophie had created a magical Christmas three weeks after giving birth.

He was flooded with replies from unhappy fans, with one writing: 'This is an insensitive post and sets an unrealistic expectation/pressure on other new mothers. Not everyone has the money, resources and support to be able to do this.'

