BSEK issues model question papers of Science Group for 9th and 10th grades

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday issued model question papers for ninth and tenth grades of Science Group under new the National Scheme of Studies, which will be implemented throughout the country.



This task has been accomplished by BSEK’s Research Section with the support of senior subject teachers from reputed government and private schools.

Before the process, a workshop was also organised in which a number of teachers took part. BESK said the model papers, which are available to be downloaded from the board's official website, will be applicable to class nine from 2021 and class tenth from 2022.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, BSEK Chairman Professor Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said that it is an "honour for Karachi Board to do this great task before others.”



Professor Shah explained that in compliance with the new National Scheme of Studies, BSEK has increased the total numbers of marks for SSC part-I and II from 850 to 1,100 — with 550 marks each for both classes. Now, examination for each compulsory subject/course would be spread over two years (class nine and ten).

The Chairman said that the issuance of these model question papers would help teachers and students better prepare for the coming annual examinations.

BSEK’s Director Research, Hoor Mazhar, said that under the second phase of the scheme, the model papers for the General Group would be prepared and issued soon. From 2021, class ninth's syllabus for Science Group would include English too.

"From 2021 and onwards, the annual examinations would be held under this new policy on the pattern of these model question papers, while SSC part-II exam-2021 would be held on the existing pattern," Mazhar said.