Friday Jan 01 2021
Kamran Ghulam: The Pakistani batsman to watch out for

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Kamran Ghulam. — Twitter
  • Kamran Ghulam has scored 1,111 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so far
  • The 25-year-old right-handed batsman plays for KP in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
  • Kamran Ghulam has scored eight 100s so far in First Class cricket

The last Test match once again pointed out the technical batting flaws that the Pakistan cricket team has to overcome and the need for a stellar batsman in the playing XI. 

Hence, it comes as no surprise that whenever a young talent makes headlines for impressive performances in the domestic cricket circuit, Pakistani cricket fans are eager to see him in action. 

Meet Kamran Ghulam, who has scored an impressive 1,111 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 so far. The 25-year-old batsman from Upper Dir celebrated the new year by scoring an impressive half-century even today. 

His impressive batting skills and ability to score runs has earned Kamran Ghulam the PCB's "Domestic Cricketer of the Year" award. 

The right-handed batsman has so far played 30 First Class matches for Abbottabad, Abbottabad Falcons, Islamabad United and Pakistan Under-19s. He has scored 2,229 runs at an average of 48.45, scoring 8 centuries and 10 half-centuries. 

Currently, he plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. 

