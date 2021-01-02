Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Love Island star Zara Holland has reportedly been detained as she she was trying to leave Barbados with her boyfriend Elliott Love.

According to reports, Zara was detained when she was boarding a plane back to UK. She was allegedly leaving Barbodas to avoid quarantine.

Zara and his boyfriend Elliott had planned to celebrate New Year in the exotic location, but were held on suspicion of flouting the country's Covid regulations, according to The Sun.

The lovebirds could now face criminal charges including endangering the live of others, which could lead to an £18,000 fine and a year in prison.

Zara and Elliot were tested when they arrived in Barbados on Sunday afternoon and had to isolate in their hotel room until they got their results.

25-year-old Zara and her beau Elliott, 30, reportedly tried to fly back to the UK after he tested positive.

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020

Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020
Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut

Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut
Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen
Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'

Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'
Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'

Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'
Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances
Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage
Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'
Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand
Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Latest

view all