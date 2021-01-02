Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Dia Mirza has been using her platform continuously to spread awareness about climate change

Bollywood actor Dia Mirza is one of the industry's fiercest environmental activists.

The 39-year-old has been using her platform continuously to spread awareness about climate change and the environment.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reminded her fans to follow a greener and earth-centric lifestyle.

“The last few years have clearly signalled that actions have consequences. And if the spate of natural disasters and the pandemic itself has taught us anything, it is that we need to reconsider the way we treat nature and the way we live,” she said.

“In 2021, let us resolve to become better citizens of our planet with our choices. We all have a part to play in helping the earth heal. And it is not very difficult to make a small change today that will collectively and positively impact our future in the only home that we have ever known,” she went on to say.

“Just one positive resolution can have a far-reaching impact on the well-being of Mother Earth but five can be potentially transformative. Taking showers that last less than five minutes reduces wastage of water and reminds us that it is not an inexhaustible resource. We must refuse all single use plastics,” she continued.

“We should segregate and compost waste at home as this not only makes the job of sanitation workers easy, it makes you aware of how much waste is being generated in a household, how much can be recycled, composted, is bio-degradable and how much is headed towards a landfill,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’
Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him
Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her

Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap
Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media
Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’

Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’
Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan
Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'
Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts
Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Latest

view all