Action within 72hrs for using foul language against Pakistan Army: interior minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says action will be taken against anyone speaking against state institutions

Rashid takes a jibe at Fazlur Rehman, saying PDM has lost the game.

Interior minister also spoke about the newly-launched facility of online visas

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says action will be taken within 72 hours against anyone using derogatory language against the Pakistan Army or other state institutions.



He was speaking to the media in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The interior minister criticised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its chief Fazl and spoke about PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport issue and the facility of online visas in Pakistan, among other topics.

On PDM and its future strategy

PPP has won and the PDM has lost, Rashid said, adding that the PPP has forced PDM to get on its knees.

In response to a question about the PPP chairperson, Rashid said Bilawal is sensible and has played his cards well. He said Bilawal will find a good path for himself.

He said that a politician who does not keep the door of dialogue open is not intelligent.



Referring to PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the federal minister said that the Maulana's stars are in circulation and his politics has turned upside down.

Rashid's comments come a day after PDM announced that member parties of the alliance will take part in by-polls and decide about Senate elections later.

Fazl had said the alliance is "is stronger than before" and rubbished rumours of any internal conflict.

Rashid took a jibe at Fazl and said that Fazlur Rehman is a scholar and respected but he should also keep in mind the respect of Islam and Islamabad. "He [Fazl] should talk about Islam and stop dreaming of Islamabad," Rashid said in a reference to the long march PDM is planning.

Asked about the PDM's long march, the interior minister said that the day the PDM members tell the date of the long march, the government will communicate their legal and political rights to them the same day.

He warned of action against who uses foul language against the Pakistan Army and other institutions within 72 hours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accused the Opposition alliance of hatching conspiracies against him and Pakistan’s armed forces.



The prime minister, in an interview with Dunya News, asked his rivals to cite an example where the military has transgressed from its powers and backed the government.

PM Khan said the recent report by EU DisinfoLab has exposed the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as those media outlets which target Pakistan with fake propaganda are also backing them.

“They both have the same agenda; attack Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army,” the premier said.

On online visas and Nawaz Sharif passport issue

The interior minister spoke about the facility of online visas in Pakistan.

He said it has been provided for 192 countries. Rashid said 200,000 online visa applications were received in just a day.

Responding to a question, he said the passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expiring on February 16 and and it will not be extended.