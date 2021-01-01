PDM is stronger than before, rumours about conflict within alliance are false: Fazl

PDM members, including alliance's chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) and PML-N's Maryam Nawaz (R) addressing a press conference after PDM's meeting in Jati Umra

LAHORE: The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday addressed a press conference and said that the 11-party alliance is stronger than before, adding that rumours about conflicts within the party are false.

Speaking on behalf of the alliance, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated that the government only has one month to resign, after which PDM members will join heads and start planning the long march.

"We will decide whether to hold long march towards Rawalpindi or Islamabad," he said, adding that the alliance will announce the date and venue soon.

Speaking about the by-polls and Senate elections, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said PDM parties will participate in by-polls, adding that participating in the Senate elections will be taken by the alliance later.

Answering a question, the PDM chief said that many of the decisions taken during the meeting prior to the conference are confidential, therefore, the alliance is not under any obligations to share everything with media.

Prior to the press briefing, the PDM held a meeting at Jati Umra in Lahore to make final decisions regarding the future course of action of their anti-government campaign.



I have received resignations of PML-N assembly members: Maryam

Adding to the topic of resignations, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that her party members have already submitted their resignations to her.

PPP has not said anything about resignations: Shibli Faraz

Speaking to Geo News in response to PDM's statements, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the "expression on PDM members' faces showed that they did not make any significant decisions during their meeting."

Shibli Faraz added that the main stakeholder in the assemblies is the PPP, which has still not issued any statements about their resignations.

The minister also said that the "Opposition's narrative has been buried," adding that Fazlur Rehman's threats about staging protests outside of the NAB's office are unconstitutional.

"This is just [their] way to threaten state institutions," Shibli Faraz said and questioned PDM's intentions to attack the country's accountability institution.



