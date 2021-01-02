PDM hatching conspiracies against Pakistan Army: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan says PDM is following the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces

PTI government has exemplary relations with the military, says premier

He said the military knows he is not corrupt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday accused the Opposition alliance of hatching conspiracies against him and Pakistan’s armed forces.



The prime minister, in an interview with Dunya News, asked his rivals to cite an example where the military has transgressed from its powers and backed the government.

PM Khan said the recent report by EU DisinfoLab has exposed the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as those media outlets which target Pakistan with fake propaganda are also backing them.

“They both have the same agenda; attack Imran Khan and the Pakistan Army,” the premier said.

He said the country is facing an international conspiracy targeting the Pakistan Army with PDM leaders taking part in it by directly attacking the country’s top military brass.

‘Military wants to see a strong Pakistan’

PM Khan said he doesn’t interfere in any institution and the government enjoys exemplary relations with the military because the latter knows that he is not corrupt and working for the betterment of the country.

“The military will stand with any prime minister who works for Pakistan’s betterment,” he said.

The prime minister said the military wants to see a strong Pakistan under a patriotic government that has no stakes outside the country.

He said any nation that goes under heavy debt loses independence in its foreign policy and its sovereignty, which no military would ever want.

No NRO

He said the opposition is in a fix because it has failed to prove any rigging in the election and is facing a prime minister who is not prepared to give them an NRO, unlike General (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf.

The prime minister reassured that short of accountability, he is willing to discuss any issue with the opposition.

PM Khan said the corrupt Opposition cannot run a campaign for the public as their entire movement is for an NRO. He said he never made excuses of not being prepared, but talked about being briefed before assuming office as the prime minister.