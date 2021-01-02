Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about everything he learned during his years of struggle and misfortune.

The actor began by telling Times of India, “In my journey, I spent 12 years struggling. Finally, I started doing small roles and now, thank god, in 2012 Gangs Of Wasseypur, Kahaani, Talaash and other films released, and the journey absolutely changed."

"There were ups and downs in the beginning. The times of struggles cannot be forgotten. I have learned a lot from those times. too.”

He concluded by saying, “I experienced a lot of things then and it has helped me today. A man can also learn if the time is bad. I have learned a lot from that time (phase), and that is helping me today.”

More From Bollywood:

Anil Kapoor sheds light on his ‘competitive’ nature

Anil Kapoor sheds light on his ‘competitive’ nature
Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'

Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'
Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife

Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife
Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2021 with a message full of hope and positivity

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2021 with a message full of hope and positivity

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’
Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him
Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her

Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her
Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap
Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Latest

view all