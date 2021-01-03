Saudi foreign minister to visit Pakistan this month: report

Can't connect right now! retry
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan. Photo: AFP/File 
  • Saudi FM-led delegation will hold talks between  President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
  • The visit will take place within a fortnight.
  • The officials will also touch upon the establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan during the bilateral discussions.

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi delegation led by the kingdom's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Pakistan this month, The News reported, citing well-placed sources on Sunday.

According to details, the visit will take place within a fortnight. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his official visit.

He will be accompanied by the kingdom’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman and a team of Saudi businessmen and companies’ heads.

Reportedly, the officials will also touch upon the establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan during bilateral discussions.

The sources revealed that the scheduled Saudi visit was sending positive vibes with regard to mending ties between Pakistan and the kingdom that were damaged following Islamabad’s demand to call an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on the Kashmir issue.

