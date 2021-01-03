Can't connect right now! retry
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared a glimpse of her new apartment which is being renovated currently.

Mom-to-be Kareena turned to Instagram and shared a story where she wrote, “back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home” followed by heart emoticon.

Recently during an interview with Indian media, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had opened up about their new home.

Saif Ali Khan had said “Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hope across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in.”

Earlier, Kareena turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted adorable photos with the hubby and son to bid adieu to 2020.

She wrote, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.”

“Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

