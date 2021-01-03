Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

While many of us may be welcoming 2021 with some hope in our hearts, for Prince Andrew, the new year may prove to be more disastrous than the previous.  

According to Town & Country senior editor Caroline Hallemann, late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell will bring more attention to Prince Andrew this year.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Hallemann said that the entire fiasco involving Epstein and the Duke of York will be pretty much unavoidable for the royal family this year.

"The situation continues with Prince Andrew, he continues to be a blight on everything that the royals do, especially as the Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins next year,” she said.

"I think that will continue to be an unavoidable topic for the royals and it will continue to bubble up. His interview with the BBC was a year ago and I think he thought he might be able to get back to working royal life,” she went on to say.

"We have seen that has not happened for him so that is a bummer of the year for the royals,” she added.

Meanwhile Royal Editor of ITV News, Chris Ship spoke about the duke to the Royal Rota, saying: "I cannot believe for one second that anyone in the Royal Family will be thinking of putting Prince Andrew front and centre of any event any time in the near future until all of this has been decided one way or another.”

"In order for that to happen there would have to be a resolution of the legal process. Total exoneration on his part and his side of the story properly given,” he said.

"Then a reframing of his duties, I think it is a bit too early for that given that Ghislaine Maxwell still has not had her trial yet,” he went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'
Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason

Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram
Prince William at odds with Harry over using Diana's name for financial gains

Prince William at odds with Harry over using Diana's name for financial gains

Latest

view all