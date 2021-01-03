Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

While many of us may be welcoming 2021 with some hope in our hearts, for Prince Andrew, the new year may prove to be more disastrous than the previous.

According to Town & Country senior editor Caroline Hallemann, late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell will bring more attention to Prince Andrew this year.

Speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast, Hallemann said that the entire fiasco involving Epstein and the Duke of York will be pretty much unavoidable for the royal family this year.

"The situation continues with Prince Andrew, he continues to be a blight on everything that the royals do, especially as the Ghislaine Maxwell trial begins next year,” she said.

"I think that will continue to be an unavoidable topic for the royals and it will continue to bubble up. His interview with the BBC was a year ago and I think he thought he might be able to get back to working royal life,” she went on to say.

"We have seen that has not happened for him so that is a bummer of the year for the royals,” she added.

Meanwhile Royal Editor of ITV News, Chris Ship spoke about the duke to the Royal Rota, saying: "I cannot believe for one second that anyone in the Royal Family will be thinking of putting Prince Andrew front and centre of any event any time in the near future until all of this has been decided one way or another.”

"In order for that to happen there would have to be a resolution of the legal process. Total exoneration on his part and his side of the story properly given,” he said.

"Then a reframing of his duties, I think it is a bit too early for that given that Ghislaine Maxwell still has not had her trial yet,” he went on to say.