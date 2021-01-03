Deepika Padukone to play villain in 'Dhoom 4'?

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone’s next project may involve her playing a villainous role for Dhoom 4.

According to Film Fare, the production house will be switching things up and to have a female antagonist in place of its usual male villain.

The first three installments of the movie saw John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan play the main villain respectively.

However, there is still time for the actress to confirm the news as she is currently filming Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and has other films in the pipeline.