Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone to play villain in 'Dhoom 4'?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

B-Town diva Deepika Padukone’s next project may involve her playing a villainous role for Dhoom 4.

According to Film Fare, the production house will be switching things up and to have a female antagonist in place of its usual male villain.

The first three installments of the movie saw John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan play the main villain respectively. 

However, there is still time for the actress to confirm the news as she is currently filming Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and has other films in the pipeline. 

More From Bollywood:

Rhea Chakraborty will have ‘a lot to say once the dust settles’

Rhea Chakraborty will have ‘a lot to say once the dust settles’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her ‘dream home’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his struggles prior to success
Anil Kapoor sheds light on his ‘competitive’ nature

Anil Kapoor sheds light on his ‘competitive’ nature
Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'

Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'
Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife

Sana Khan’s husband shares thought-provoking note about most ‘beautiful’ wife
Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2021 with a message full of hope and positivity

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2021 with a message full of hope and positivity

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’
Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 2020 and the NCB probe against him
Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her

Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her
Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

Latest

view all