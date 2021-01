Omar Khalid. — Photo by The News

The 60th National Amateur Golf Championship held in Karachi marked a new chapter in history as for the first time, a 16-year-old, Omar Khalid became the champion.



After the final round on Sunday, Khalid won with a total score of 292.

Read more: Omar Khalid takes over as sole leader in National Golf Championship

Ralfay Raja came in second with a score of 296 while Saim Shazli was third with a score of 299.

Col Rustam Ali won in the senior amateurs’ category.