pakistan
Monday Jan 04 2021
Islamabad lawyer abducted from home by men impersonating CTD officials

Monday Jan 04, 2021

The lawyer was abducted from his residence on Saturday in Islamabad. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • An Islamabad lawyer was abducted from his home on Saturday, the police said.
  • IHC Bar Association has announced a court boycott on Monday to protest the abduction of their colleague.
  • Tarnol police have registered a case under Section 365 of the PPC.

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer was abducted by a group of kidnappers from his residence, police confirmed to The News on Monday.

Tarnol police have registered a case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against unknown people and an investigation has started.

According to the written complaint lodged by a former serviceman, an armed men kidnapped his son, who is a lawyer by profession, at 2:30am from his house near Tarnol. 

The father said an armed man identified himself as DSP Tariq of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) when asked who it is on the intercom.

"He said he wanted to meet my son. I opened the door after getting consent from my son. When I opened the door, 10 people were standing with that person who introduced himself as DSP Tariq. However, three people accompanying the DSP entered the house and sat in the living room to wait for my son," the lawyer's father said.

Read more: Committee probing Okara woman lawyer's kidnapping, torture terms claims 'baseless'

"As I left for my son's room to inform him about the visitors, the leader [of the gang] followed me," the father narrated. 

"In the meantime, four more people came into my son’s room and started questioning him. Finally, they asked him to accompany them and took his laptop, cellphone, and wallet" he continued. 

The father said he was told that that they would send his son back after some time, but he didn’t get back home the next morning.

The case has been assigned to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA).

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association members have announced a boycott of the courts to protest the lawyer's abduction on Monday.

