Pak vs NZ: Watch Haris Sohail take a blinder to dismiss opener Tom Latham

Haris Sohail used reflexes to ensure Tom Latham was dismissed for 33

Catch was caught off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail’s reflexes came in handy after he took a blinder of a catch in the slips to dismiss New Zealand opener Tom Latham during the day two of the second Test in Christchurch.



Latham had edged to the slips cordon off Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball heading towards second slip fielder Shan Masood. However, the opener dropped the ball and Sohail, who was fielding at the first slip, used his quick reflexes to catch the ball.

The players surrounded Sohail after the catch with Latham departing the ground with the 33 runs he had made leaving the hosts at 52 for 2.

The Balckcaps have lost three wickets and are chasing Pakistan's first innings total of 297 with skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls on the crease.

