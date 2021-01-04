Can't connect right now! retry
Schools reopening: Shafqat Mehmood memes storm social media

Left: Pakistan cricket team praying in congregation. Right: Shafqat Mehmood

As many waited for Shafqat Mehmood and other education ministers to announce when schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions will be reopened across the country, hundreds of memes on the education minister started doing the rounds on the internet. 

Shafqat Mehmood's popularity had surged after the last time he announced that educational institutions would be closed till January 11. This time around, students waited with baited breath on the minister's next move. 

This user expected a "surprise" from the minister. 

Another had high expectations of yet another "shutdown". 

Here's how, according to a person, backbenchers were waiting for Shafqat Mehmood's decision. 

Another Twitter user reversed a popular meme on Shafqat Mehmood, visibly unhappy that schools and educational institutions were now reopening. 

The "waiting" memes are just too many to count. 

And one more to go. 

Govt announces reopening of schools in three phases

Mehmood announced on Monday that schools and educational institutions will reopen across the country in three phases.

"On January 18, classes for grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 — those that have exams — will resume," he had said during a news conference along with SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. "This means that students of grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 will go to their schools and colleges from January 18 and their studies will resume."

The minister had said that in the second phase, students of primary classes till grade 8 will return to schools from January 25.

Mehmood had said that universities and other higher education institutions will reopen from February 1 in the third and last phase.

Reopening schedule:

  • Online learning can resume from Jan 11
  • Classes 9 to 12 would start from Jan 18
  • Classes 1 to 8 would start from Jan 25
  • Higher education classes at universities and colleges to start from Feb 1
  • Board exams have been postponed to May and June
  • Another meeting on January 14 to review the situation

