Monday Jan 04 2021
Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Rupert Grint left fans squealing in excitement after he said that he was open to returning to more Harry Potter sequels.

Speaking on ComincBook.com, the actor said that the franchise, which came to an end in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, played a big role in his life and that he didn't mind making a return.

"I don’t know. I mean, never say never. I would never say, 'Absolutely no'," he said.  

Grint is best known for playing the lovable character Ron Weasley, who is pals with Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

"It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see."

