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Michael Che takes new dig at Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson family on 'SNL'

Colin Jost gets roasted over Scarlett Johansson's famous career on 'Saturday Night Live'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 15, 2026

Colin Jost gets roasted over Scarlett Johanssons famous career on Saturday Night Live
Colin Jost gets roasted over Scarlett Johansson's famous career on 'Saturday Night Live'

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s marriage was once again the butt of the joke during a Weekend Update joke made by Michael Che.

The 42-year-old comedian began, “The winners of the annual wife-carrying contest in England was a couple from Finland,” during the March 14 episode hosted by Harry Styles, adding, “While, once again, the winner of the husband-carrying contest was Scarlett.”

Jost, 41, immediately responded, “We both put food on the table. They’re different kinds of food!” sparking an uproar of laughter from the crowd.

The Saturday Night Live star and Johansson began dating in 2017 after she hosted one of the episodes of the show, and took the vows three years later.

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Besides holding the record for the only woman host returning seven times for the duty, the Black Widow star is often mentioned on the Weekend Update.

Previously speaking about how she feels watching SNL, the Her actress told Kelly Clarkson on her show, “I now rarely watch [SNL] without having a sense of … not overwhelming panic, just like a slight underwhelming panic because I just feel like at any moment something’s going to fall apart. And that’s the excitement of SNL and for all audiences, right? Because it’s absolutely live.”

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