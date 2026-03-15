Oscars 2026 see major security boost ahead of ceremony

Security at the Oscars has been seriously increased for tonight’s show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Snipers are on rooftops, SWAT teams are ready and officers from the LAPD, FBI and Homeland Security will be all around the area.

Bomb squads and counterterrorism teams are also in place to make sure everyone is safe.

Celebrities arriving at the Oscars are said to be going on zig-zag routes around concrete barriers, a safety measure to keep them protected.

Undercover police will be watching the crowds too.

Officials say that these steps are extra precautions as there is no specific threat to the Oscars but authorities want to make sure everyone is safe given current global situation.

Producers Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor said the ceremony will go ahead as planned.

Kapoor said the team is working closely with law enforcement to keep fans and attendees safe.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also said they are staying alert and monitoring all possible dangers. Keeping the public safe is the main goal.

Tonight’s Oscars will happen under tight security, with officers, snipers, and safety plans making sure the event goes smoothly and everyone can enjoy it safely.