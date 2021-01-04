COAS Gen Bajwa, Afghanistan's Zalmay Khalilzad discuss matters of mutual interest

Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

  • Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at GHQ today.
  • Matters of mutual interest including the overall regional security situation were discussed.
  • Visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

RAWALPINDI: The Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday called on the Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including the overall regional security situation with particular reference to the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process.

Both the officials reaffirmed their country's commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

Visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's ongoing efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region, read the statement.

