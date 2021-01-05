Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: 'He is thriving since Megxit'

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called it quits with the British royal family almost a year ago.

Now, 365 days forward, the Duke of Sussex appears to be more jovial than he has ever been, despite reports claiming otherwise.

A royal source dished the details about Harry’s life in the United States following the royal exit, and it is anything but regretful as the insider shared that the prince appears to be thriving.

“Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California — being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them,” the grapevine revealed to Us Weekly.

“[He] has grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home,” added the source.

The source also revealed that following their turbulent past year, Meghan and Harry have grown “closer than they’ve ever been and feel so lucky to have each other.”

“2020 was a huge game-changer for Harry and Meghan and it came with its ups and downs — the stress of announcing their departure from the royal family, moving three times, dealing with the pandemic, making huge business decisions, setting up Archewell, coming to terms with the miscarriage,” they said.

“It’s brought them closer together and made them a stronger couple,” they added. 

