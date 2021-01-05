Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad

Pakistan players at a practice session. File photo

This will be first the first assignment of Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa is touring Pakistan after 14 years.

First Test will be played at National Stadium Karachi from January 26-30.

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national selection committee will be meeting next week to finalise the squad for the upcoming home-series against South Africa.

The meeting will be chaired by the newly appointed chief selector Mohammad Wasim who had replaced Misbah Ul Haq on December 19, 2020.

Sources said the meeting would take place between January 10 and January 14. The selected players would be going under the bio-secure bubble from January 17.

Related: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

The South African players would undergo first round of coronavirus testing upon their arrival in Karachi on January 16. The second test would be carried out on the fourth day.

In the first five days, the players would be allowed to train at the club next to the hotel. If the players test negative in two rounds of testing, they would be allowed to train at the high performance centre at the National Stadium Karachi.

The first match of the two-Test series will be played in Karachi from January 26 while the second Test is scheduled in Rawalpindi on February 4.

The Twenty-20 Internationals will be played in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14. Pakistan’s T20 squad would enter bio-security bubble from February 3.