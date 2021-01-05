PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

Shan Masood walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for a duck. Photo: Twitter

Pakistani cricket fans are lashing out at left-handed batsman Shan Masood, who floundered yet again and went for a duck against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test match.

New Zealand started and ended day 3 at Christchurch against Pakistan on a high note. After frustrating Pakistan's pace attack, Kane Williamson's men struck gold by dismissing Shan Masood for naught before stumps on day 3.

The left-handed Pakistan opener has scored a pair of ducks in the second Test against New Zealand, which when paired with his duck from the second innings of the previous Test gives him three straight failures.

