Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Shan Masood walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed for a duck. Photo: Twitter
  • Shan Masood has scored a pair of ducks in this Test match
  • After facing 24 balls, Shan Masood was dismissed for naught in the second innings
  • Pakistani fans angered at left-handed batsman's poor form

Pakistani cricket fans are lashing out at left-handed batsman Shan Masood, who floundered yet again and went for a duck against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test match. 

New Zealand started and ended day 3 at Christchurch against Pakistan on a high note. After frustrating Pakistan's pace attack, Kane Williamson's men struck gold by dismissing Shan Masood for naught before stumps on day 3. 

The left-handed Pakistan opener has scored a pair of ducks in the second Test against New Zealand, which when paired with his duck from the second innings of the previous Test gives him three straight failures. 

Below are some examples of how Twitter bashed Shan Masood for his hapless form. 


