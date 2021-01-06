Maulana Azad says he will ensure Eid & Ramazan fasts observed on same dates countrywide

The new chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. — YouTube/File

LAHORE: The new chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad on Tuesday said that his committee will try its best to "ensure that the country's entire Muslim population will observe Ramazan fasts and celebrate Eid on the same days."

He called on Ameer Jamaat Islami Sirajul Haq and expressed his condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

Sirajul Haq congratulated Maulana Azad on becoming the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and assured him of his full cooperation.

Abdul Khabeer Azad also held a meeting with the provincial minister of Auqaf (Trust) Saeed-ul-Hasan Shah and said that he will bring an improvement in Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's working, adding that he will make decisions with "all schools of thought on board."

The minister also greeted him for assuming the charge as the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee last week.

