Wednesday Jan 06 2021
UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

The University of Health Sciences campus in Lahore. Photo: file
  • UHS delays all professional exams till February 1, 2021
  • Students had called on authorities to delay medical exams due to the coronavirus situation
  • Step taken on directives of the NCOC

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has delayed all MBBS and BDS examinations till February 1, 2021. 

According to a notification from the varsity, all professional medical and dental exams have been delayed by the UHS till February 1. 

"The professional exams have been postponed on the directives of the NCOC," read the notification. "The new date of exams will be announced soon."

UHS Vice Chancellor Javed Akram announced on Twitter that the university's exams have been postponed, adding that the new dates will be revealed soon. 

"All exams including the final year shall be delayed for about 12 days or so. The new date sheet shall inshAllah be notified by tomorrow," he tweeted. "My humble request to my dearest students please concentrate on your studies while I wish them all the best in their forthcoming exams."


