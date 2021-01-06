Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

A Reuters file photo of Kane Williamson.

With a series win against Pakistan, the New Zealand cricket team rose to the top of the world Test rankings on Wednesday.

The Kiwis beat the Green shirts by an innings and 176 runs in the second Test match to seal the series 2-0.

It is the first time New Zealand has topped the Test rankings. The team won six consecutive Test matches and have not lost a home series since March 2017.

The Kiwi captain, Kane Williamson is the world's top-ranked Test batsman while Neil Wagner and Tim Southee are ranked third and fourth in the bowling rankings.

New Zealand is now ranked third in the World Test Championship table, behind Australia and India. 



