PPP seminar pays respect to former prime ministers Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

PPP leaders and participants of the conference pay tribute to PPP leaders Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

BRUSSELS: The PPP's International Conferences and Seminars Forum (ICSF) on Tuesday organised a grand virtual conference to pay tribute to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary.

Titled “Bayad-e-Bhuttos” (Remembering Bhuttos) the conference consisted of two sessions. The first part was dedicated to slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and the second part to her father and PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The conference was moderated by Saifullah Saify, a senior party leader, poet, music composer and human rights activist.

Senior journalist, poet and intellectual Mahmood Shaam paid tribute to the two PPP leaders. He shed importance on the role of the party's supporters, pointing out that political training and encouragement of party workers is the need of the hour.

On the occasion, Victoria Schofield, a long-time friend of the late Benazir Bhutto, paid tribute to the former PPP chairperson and the entire Bhutto family. Former Senator Sardar Saleem, praising Bilawal Bhutto's abilities, said that he has all those qualities similar to his grandfather and mother.

I am sure that he will lead Pakistan towards stability one day, he said. Former Federal Minister and senior politician Professor N.D. Khan, while shedding light on the philosophies of Benazir and her father, stressed the need of the hour to highlight the achievements of the great leaders.

Other speakers who addressed the session were Dr. Khalid Javed Jan, President PPP Cultural Wing Punjab, Senior journalist and anchor Syed Nadeem Raza, Honourable Alderman, CBE Mushtaq Lashari, Chief Organizer ICSF Syed Muzahir Bukhari, Syed Tahir Abbas Bukhari, Senior party leader Malik Muhammad Ajmal, MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi, Senior Party Leader Iqbal Yousuf, President PPP Germany Syed Zahid Abbas, Dr. Abid Abbasi, Prof. Ashfaq Kaleem, Ms. Ashber Jadoon and former Member Provincial Assembly Noorunnisa, former Shazia former MPA, Athar Sharif, Inaam Qadri, Kuldeep Singh, Mian Arif Gul, Nazar Mohammad Kakar. Bashir Nichari, Sardar Arshad Naeem and Unees Kashmiri.

The speakers lavished praise on the Bhuttos, saying that their names would be etched in history and linked with Pakistan's development

At the end of the conference, Chief Organiser Syed Muzahir Bukhari presented a five-point resolution, which were as follows:

1. PPP-ICSF has been established to play its role in conveying the message of PPP;

2. To end the polarisation of domestic politics and to tolerate differences with civility and decency;

3. Every effort will be made to assist Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in their political strategy;

4. PPP-ICSF will defend and respond to negative propaganda against the party's top leadership in an organised manner;

5. The conference condemns the long imprisonment of senior party leader, Syed Khursheed Shah and other political prisoners. The conference demands the immediate release of Syed Khursheed, other political leaders and workers.

The seminar was hosted and monitored simultaneously from stations in Islamabad, Peshawar and the Netherlands.

Syed Muzahir Bukhari thanked all the participants, party workers, organisers and people across the world who took part in the seminar.