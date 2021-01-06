Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Bollywood powerhouse Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently gave his honest thoughts regarding the democratic approach being taken by OTT platoforms when it comes to giving films a chance at success.

The actor shed light on his thoughts regarding online OTT platforms during an interview with the Times of India.

There he was quoted saying, “OTT has emerged as a democratic platform for actors. There is no monopoly in OTT; it has given an opportunity to a lot of actors along with entertaining fans with numerous series and films.”

At the end of the day Siddiqui believes, “Such a democratic environment should be adopted in theatres too because our country has a lot of talent, be it in terms of directors or actors. OTT has proved that there are many talented actors who were lost because of the theatres.”