Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Bollywood powerhouse Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently gave his honest thoughts regarding the democratic approach being taken by OTT platoforms when it comes to giving films a chance at success.

The actor shed light on his thoughts regarding online OTT platforms during an interview with the Times of India.

There he was quoted saying, “OTT has emerged as a democratic platform for actors. There is no monopoly in OTT; it has given an opportunity to a lot of actors along with entertaining fans with numerous series and films.”

At the end of the day Siddiqui believes, “Such a democratic environment should be adopted in theatres too because our country has a lot of talent, be it in terms of directors or actors. OTT has proved that there are many talented actors who were lost because of the theatres.”

More From Bollywood:

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work
Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video
Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case
Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’

Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’
Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday

Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday
Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor remembers her father-in-law on his 80th birthday anniversary
Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday

Katrina Kaif extends sweet wishes to Deepika Padukone on her 35th birthday
Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms

Salman Khan’s brothers Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan booked for violating Covid-19 norms
Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor purchases new lavish home for whopping 39 crore in Mumbai

Latest

view all