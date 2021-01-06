Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Khawar Khan

Ten-month-old conjoined twins separated after successful surgery at Karachi hospital

Ten-month-old conjoined twins were separated after a successful operation in Karachi and are now spending a healthy life, the family reported on Tuesday.

The conjoined twins were born to the wife of Asrar Ahmed, a textile mill worker, on March 16, 2019.

Due to their precarious financial situation, the parents were unable to raise funds for the twins' abdominal separation surgery.

With the efforts of Sarim Burney Welfare Trust, Nasser Abdulla Lootah, a Dubai-based businessman, bore the expenses of the treatment.

After a successful operation at a Karachi hospital, the parents met  Lootah and expressed their gratitude for his kind gesture.

The parents and the separated twins pictured with Dubai-based businessman Nasser Abdullah Lootah (2nd R) and Sarim Burney (C). — Photo provided by author

Lootah wished for a happy and prosperous life for the babies.

He also assured the family of further assistance in case they require any additional treatment in the future.

The babies, Mohammad Ayan and Mohammad Aman, were operated upon three weeks ago, said Sarim Burney.

Their education will also be taken care of until their graduation by Nasser Abdulla Lootah, he added.


