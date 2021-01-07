Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 07 2021
Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Anushka Sharma spoke about keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public’s eye during the pandemic

B-Town star Anushka Sharma has lashed out at all the reporters who have been infringing on her privacy.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the PK actor shared photos that had been circulating of her and her husband Virat Kohli sitting on their balcony.

“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote alongside the photos taken by the paparazzi.

Earlier, she spoke about keeping her pregnancy a secret from the public’s eye during the pandemic. Talking to Vogue, Anushka said: “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

