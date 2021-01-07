Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

Pop icon Selena Gomez is lashing out at Facebook, Twitter and Google once again.

After supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday, the singer turned to her social media and accused the platforms of helping incite hatred.

She also held the social media giants accountable for the violence in Washington DC, and urged them to “fix things” going forward.

"Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community,” she said.

"Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki - you have failed the American people today, and I hope you're going to fix things moving forward,” she added.

Twitter was the first to lock Trump’s account over violations while also issuing him a warning that future desecrations could lead to his account permanently getting suspended.

After that, Facebook too blocked the president from posting for 24 hours after he violated their policies through two of his posts.

