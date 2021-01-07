Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director

Can't connect right now! retry
B-Town star Nora Fatehi has become one of the biggest actors in the industry in a very short period through sheer hard work and dedication.

However, the dancing sensation’s road to fame was no bed of roses, as claimed by her during her recent interview with Kareena Kapoor on her chat show, What Women Want.

Fatehi recalled how she was once called to a casting director’s home just so she could be yelled at: “There was one casting director that I met in the first few months that I came to India. She almost made me feel like packing my bags and leaving. She said to me, ‘There’s too many people like you here.”

“Our industry is sick and tired of people like you. We don’t want you.’ She was screaming at me. She was shouting, ‘You are talentless, we don’t want you,” she said.

“I just left and I cried so much. I didn’t ask for it because that casting director called me, I didn’t even know who she was. She called me to her house and she sat me down just to scream at me.”

“I was new in the country, so I was like, ‘Is this what everyone does here? Just call people to scream at them?’ Maybe what she said to me and how she said it was low-key a driving force,” she added.

