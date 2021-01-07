Can't connect right now! retry
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

  • SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources
  • Gauhar submitted his resignation via WhatsApp, say sources
  • The prime minister's aide had adopted a tough stance on the government's negotiations with the IPPs: sources

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, Tabish Gauhar has resigned after being appointed a couple of months ago. 

Sources confirmed to Geo News that Gauhar has submitted his resignation via WhatsApp. 

Gauhar was not in contact over the past five days with the Ministry of Power, sources said. However, last night he got in touch with the government and sent his resignation via WhatsApp. 

Sources said that Gauhar had adopted a tough position on the government's negotiations with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

