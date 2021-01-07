Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Take a look Sonam Kapoor's self-care advice

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

B-Town diva Sonam Kapoor gave her fans some meaningful advice on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, the stunner shared what a typical day of self-care looked like for her. 

According to her caption, she like to take herself out for a good meal, which she clearly enjoyed in the pictures.

"Sometimes, you just need to take yourself out on a date and indulge in some carbs. It’s self-care at its finest!" she wrote.

She stunned in the monochromatic outfit which was finished off with statement earrings.  

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday

Bipasha Basu 'blessed' to be surrounded with family on birthday
Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director

Nora Fatehi was ‘reduced to tears’ after getting yelled at by a casting director
Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy

Anushka Sharma gives an earful to paparazzi ‘invading’ her privacy
Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work

Gauhar Khan sheds light on her reason for turning down OTT work
Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’

Seema Khan weighs in on the nepotism debate: ‘It applies to every field’
Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video

Katrina Kaif wows fans with fitness video
Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif's video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his true thoughts on OTT platforms
NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case

NCB summons Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal in drug case
Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’

Deepika Padukone on how she realized Ranveer Singh was ‘the one’
Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday

Deepika Padukone takes a trip down memory lane on 35th birthday
Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Ali Abbas Zafar posts loved-up photos with wife

Latest

view all