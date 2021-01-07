Can't connect right now! retry
Misbah-ul-Haq accepts criticism, says fans have every right to be disappointed

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq speaks during a podcast. — YouTube
  • Fans have every right to be disappointed and express their feelings, says Misbah
  • Misbah says team's unsatisfactory fielding cost them the series
  • "Dropping catches has been a problem for us in the past too," says Misbah

Accepting criticism against Pakistan's performance in the New Zealand tour, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that fans have every right to be disappointed and express their feelings.

"The criticism after the New Zealand series is justified because criticism comes from those who have faith in the team's ability," Misbah said during a PCB podcast show, as reported by Geo Super.

"In the first Test, we fought, took the match to the final five overs, and demonstrated our potential even in a tough situation.

"Once fans expect you to put up a fight but you don't, then their criticism is valid. We delivered less than our ability. We had chances and could have done better but we couldn't take advantage [of the situation] and lost."

The head coach, whose job is reportedly under threat, detailed the mood in the dressing room.

"Of course, we are sad and disappointed," he explained. "When you don't live up to expectations, you feel disappointed."

Misbah pinpointed the team's unsatisfactory fielding as the aspect of the game that cost it the series.

"Dropping catches has been a problem for us in the past and on this tour too, this was our biggest problem," he said. "The missed chances made a big difference in the series. We need to improve our fielding."

