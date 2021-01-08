Sania Mirza motivates fans, says 'be your own sunshine'

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza is no stranger to posting her selfies and family photographs on social media. And to her fans' delight, she does that almost every week.

Friday was no exception, as the sportswoman took to her Instagram page and shared a new, up-close selfie along with a meaningful caption.

"Be your own [sunshine]" wrote Sania in the caption.

Within a few hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 71,000 likes. In addition, her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus messages in which they praised her looks and thanked her for motivating them.

"The caption is on fire," wrote one of the users.

"Api, you are so beautiful," chimed in another fan.

Prior to sharing the snap, Sania uploaded a sponsored IGTV video to promote the Volini Real Heroes contest.

