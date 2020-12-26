WATCH: Sania Mirza gives fans 'major fitness goals'

Indian tennis ace and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife, Sania Mirza, on Saturday, shared a video, where she can be seen giving her fans "major fitness goals".



The tennis star, in the video, can be seen working out with a trainer.

Mirza, earlier this month, let her followers have a sneak peek of her workout routine.

"The struggle and grind is real," she wrote on Instagram.

The Indian tennis star is an inspiration for millions around the world who follow her and want to stay fit as a fiddle.

Earlier this year, Sania Mirza had taken to Instagram and posted before-and-after photos of herself, revealing a remarkable transformation over a period of four months during which she lost an impressive 26kgs.





"89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one do those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine," she had written on Instagram.