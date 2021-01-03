Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File/ Get.tv

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza maintains a very active social media presence by sharing her photographs and videos quite often.

Sunday afternoon was no exception, as she took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a brand new solo picture — accompanied by a funny caption.

In the snapshot, which was Sania's first post of 2021, she could be seen elegantly dressed up in a black outfit. She also wore a printed cape atop it.

The tennis star, however, did not seem to be very camera-ready when the pic was snapped as she turned her gaze away from the lens and could be seen staring at something else.



Sania not only added a humorous caption to the post, but she also revealed that she is a big foodie.

"That look when you see food," she wrote to describe her expressions in the photograph.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 44,000 likes. In addition, her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus comments.

