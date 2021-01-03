Can't connect right now! retry
Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File/ Get.tv
  • Sania Mirza shared a new pic with a hilarious caption
  • She revealed that she is a real foodie
  • Mirza often wows her fans with her stunning photographs on social media

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza maintains a very active social media presence by sharing her photographs and videos quite often. 

Sunday afternoon was no exception, as she took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a brand new solo picture — accompanied by a funny caption. 

Related: Couples shot: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted with Azhar Mahmood and family in Dubai

In the snapshot, which was Sania's first post of 2021, she could be seen elegantly dressed up in a black outfit. She also wore a printed cape atop it.

The tennis star, however, did not seem to be very camera-ready when the pic was snapped as she turned her gaze away from the lens and could be seen staring at something else. 

Sania not only added a humorous caption to the post, but she also revealed that she is a big foodie.

"That look when you see food," she wrote to describe her expressions in the photograph.

Within an hour of having been posted, the snapshot amassed more than 44,000 likes. In addition, her ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus comments.

Read more: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza send warm New Year wishes to fans around the world

