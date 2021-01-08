Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed

Demi Lovato recently opened up about the reoccurring delay in her upcoming album release.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Twitter to shed light on it all and admitted, "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naïve I was to think this couldn't possibly happen, and yet it did.” [sic]

"For everyone in my comments saying 'where's d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…”

In the next tweet the singer referenced her prior post and added, "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY [expletive] MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

More From Entertainment:

Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post

Maya Ali ravishes in red in latest post
Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Snoop Dogg mourns the death of DJ Fatbox

Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song

Gigi Hadid wants her fans to listen to Zayn Malik's new song
Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit

Priyanka Chopra lambasted over breaching Covid-19 rules with salon visit
Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'

Miley Cyrus mourns the death of her pit bull Mary Jane: 'It's so lonely'
Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021

Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West at odds over Calabasas dream mansion: report
Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report

Kanye West grows ‘jealous’ of Kim Kardashian day by day: report
Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram

Kylie Jenner unfollows close friend Fai Khadra, others on Instagram
Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33

Mehwish Hayat thanks fans, friends for wonderful birthday messages as she turns 33
Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer

Mahira Khan sends birthday greetings to photographer and friend Babar Zaheer
Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Prince Harry ashamed after Queen hands down his military titles to Charles and William

Latest

view all