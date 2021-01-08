Demi Lovato sheds light on the real reason her new album is delayed

Demi Lovato recently opened up about the reoccurring delay in her upcoming album release.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Twitter to shed light on it all and admitted, "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naïve I was to think this couldn't possibly happen, and yet it did.” [sic]

"For everyone in my comments saying 'where's d7' or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…”

In the next tweet the singer referenced her prior post and added, "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY [expletive] MORE. I'm angry, embarrassed and ashamed."

