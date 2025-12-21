Lily Collins says she cried from laughter on 'Emily in Paris' season 5 set

Lily Collins admits she shed some tears while filming Emily in Paris season 5 — but it wasn’t because of an emotional storyline.

Speaking exclusively with People magazine at the show’s season 5 world premiere in Paris on December 15, the 36-year-old actress revealed that one scene made her cry from laughter.

“One of my most fun moments was shooting the scene with Ashley [Park] where we have our face masks on and we couldn’t stop laughing — we were crying,” Collins shared, adding, “It’s always fun with Ashley.”

Collins, who plays Emily Cooper on the hit Netflix series, also praised her longtime costar Park, 34, who plays Emily’s best friend Mindy.

“Oh, there’s so many fun scenes. Going to Venice was epic, you know, I’ve never been to Venice, so shooting with Ashley in the streets of Venice was really magical,” Collins said of filming season 5.

The actress and Park have starred together since season 1, when Emily moves from the U.S. to Paris and forms a close friendship with Mindy.

Park previously told the outlet that wrapping up filming in Venice made the experience even more special.

“We ended filming in Venice, so just to be able to explore or be in a new environment completely was just really once in a lifetime,” Park said.

Season 5 of Emily in Paris includes 10 episodes and officially premiered on Netflix on December 18, continuing Emily’s adventures across Europe with fashion, friendship, and romance.