Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jan 09, 2021


  • Met office records minimum temperature at 5.8°C in Karachi Saturday morning
  • Weather department gives updates on wind speed, cold wave
  • Speed of Siberian winds may increase today

KARACHI: People in Karachi woke up to a chilly morning as the temperature in the morning was recorded at 5.8°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is currently experiencing a wave of cold Siberian winds. 

The speed of the Siberian winds may increase today (Saturday), the meteorological department director said.

Read more: Karachi's winter gets to Wasim Akram

The Met office predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.

The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.

More From Pakistan:

PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies

PDM shuffles around dates for Sahiwal, Faisalabad rallies
Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away

Renowned Pakistani industrialist Seth Abid passes away
Hajj may be more expensive in 2021, says religious affairs minister

Hajj may be more expensive in 2021, says religious affairs minister
Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general

Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman assumes charge as new Islamabad inspector-general
Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened

Machh tragedy: Protests across country called off, roads reopened
Slain coal miners to be buried as talks in Quetta between govt, protesters succeed

Slain coal miners to be buried as talks in Quetta between govt, protesters succeed
73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey

73% Pakistanis satisfied with govt's handling of coronavirus: survey
KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple

KP police arrest 'key suspect' Maulana Faizullah for involvement in attack on Hindu temple
Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'

Machh massacre: Slain miner's son goes on hunger strike 'until PM Imran Khan visits Quetta'
Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up

Machh massacre: Quetta protesters to take demonstrations to Islamabad if PM doesn't show up
Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO

Pakistan to 'respond to Indian falsehood with truth': FO
Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'

Machh massacre: Govt representatives question who is 'playing politics with bodies'

Latest

view all