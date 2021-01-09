Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 5.8°C





Met office records minimum temperature at 5.8°C in Karachi Saturday morning

Weather department gives updates on wind speed, cold wave

Speed of Siberian winds may increase today

KARACHI: People in Karachi woke up to a chilly morning as the temperature in the morning was recorded at 5.8°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is currently experiencing a wave of cold Siberian winds.

The speed of the Siberian winds may increase today (Saturday), the meteorological department director said.



The Met office predicted winds can move at 45 to 54 kilometres per hour.



The wind speed, however, is likely to decrease from tomorrow, the Met director said.

Earlier this week, the Met department said the cold snap will continue in Karachi for the next 10 nights.