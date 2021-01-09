Sonakshi Sinha opens up about ‘returning to the grind’ in 2021

Sonakshi Sinha shed light on her return to the workforce during a recent conversation and even opened up about

The Bollywood A-lister started it all off in her interview with Hindustan Times and was even quoted saying, “Right now I’m raring to get back to work.”

“I shot for a couple of days in December; it was no nice to just be back on set. I can’t wait to go back and start my schedule. That’s what’s keeping me busy. Immediately after I finish that, I get into web film Bulbull Tarang, which I’m doing for director Shree Narayan Singh. The year has started with a bang.”

During the course of her interview Sonakshi added that the current conditions on sets are more “surreal” than ever before. “Everybody is so cautious on set, there’s one lady screaming at everyone even if they take off their masks! Half of the crew is in PPE kits, and everyone is staying away from each other as much as possible. I guess that’s what we have to do to beat Covid.”