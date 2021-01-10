Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 10 2021
From conspiracy to tragedy: Twitter reacts as Pakistan plunges into darkness

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

The blackout is one of the worst in the country's history. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan experiences a major power breakdown as the national power grid tripped on Saturday night.
  • The cities facing disruption included Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad.
  • While few were found taking a toll on political leaders, others were seen acknowledging their efforts to restore power supply.

After the country plunged into darkness due to a massive power breakdown late Saturday, Twitter was lit with citizens finding amusement during the ‘dark times’.

The disruption affected cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad, Multan, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, and others. The breakdown extended as far as Azad Kashmir.

As #blackout trends on Twitter, we bring you some of the sanest as well as amusing memes and tweets to come out of the national incident. 

Read more: 'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

Some appreciated the federal minister for “working throughout the night to restore the blackout situation”.

"We should appreciate the efforts of Federal Minister who is working throughout the night to restore the Blackout situation," said one of the users on Twitter.

Many users were worried about the power outage affecting hospitals and urged everyone to pray for patients under critical care across Pakistan.


