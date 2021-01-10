Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 10 2021
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan share glimpse of their first collaboration ‘Fighter’

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan share glimpse of their first collaboration ‘Fighter’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and diva Deepika Padukone will share the screen for the first time in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter.

Deepika and Hrithik made the much-awaited announcement of Fighter on their respective social media handles.

The announcement for the film was made on the occasion of Roshan’s birthday on Sunday.

The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the film and wrote, “Dreams really do come true.”

Hrithik also turned to photo-video sharing platform and said, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter!”

“Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this Sid Anand joyride. #SiddharthAnand.”

The film will be released in September 2022.

