At least five injured in Turbat blast

Five injured in Turbat blast

FC cordons off the area

At least five people were injured in an explosion at the Cinema Bazaar in Turbat, Balochistan on Sunday.

Police officials said the injured have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital in Turbat for medical treatment while the Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have cordoned off the area to investigate.

The officials said that the nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, 11 coal miners were killed in the Machh area some 60 kilometres southeast of Quetta city.

Security officials who did not want to be named told AFP that the attackers first separated the miners before tying their hands and feet and taking them into the hills to kill them.



In October, a soldier of the Pakistan Army was martyred and three others suffered injuries in an attack on a patrolling party of the security forces near the Jhaki post in Turbat.