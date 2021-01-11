Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Landslides kill at least 12 people in Indonesia

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
  • At least 12 people have been killed in two landslides in Indonesia's Java island
  • Rescue workers have been searching for survivors 
  • The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut off several roads in the West Java village of Cihanjuang

INDONESIA: Two landslides set off by heavy rainfall and unstable soil have killed at least 12 people in Java, Indonesia's most populous island.

Rescue workers have been searching for survivors, disaster officials said on Sunday.

Read more: At least 29 killed in India's massive landslide triggered by monsoon rains

Among those killed in the landslides in the West Java Province included the head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian Army captain who had gone to help rescue survivors from the first landslide on Saturday afternoon. They were caught in a second landslide that evening, according to media reports.

The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut off several roads in the West Java village of Cihanjuang. Rescuers worked into the night but faced an urgent need for heavy machinery to help move earth and reach any possible survivors.

More From World:

UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

UK vaccinating 200,000 a day against coronavirus

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box

Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia recovers body parts, black box
Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard

Indonesian plane feared to have crashed with 62 aboard
Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine

Watch: King Salman of Saudi Arabia receives COVID-19 vaccine
Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence

Trump banned on Twitter due to risk of more violence
Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms

Nancy Pelosi urges military to keep Donald Trump from nuclear codes as impeachment looms
Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?
US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill

US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill
Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person
Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill

Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill

Latest

view all