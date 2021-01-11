Landslides kill at least 12 people in Indonesia

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

At least 12 people have been killed in two landslides in Indonesia's Java island

Rescue workers have been searching for survivors

The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut off several roads in the West Java village of Cihanjuang

INDONESIA: Two landslides set off by heavy rainfall and unstable soil have killed at least 12 people in Java, Indonesia's most populous island.



Rescue workers have been searching for survivors, disaster officials said on Sunday.

Read more: At least 29 killed in India's massive landslide triggered by monsoon rains

Among those killed in the landslides in the West Java Province included the head of a local disaster relief agency and an Indonesian Army captain who had gone to help rescue survivors from the first landslide on Saturday afternoon. They were caught in a second landslide that evening, according to media reports.

The landslides also destroyed a bridge and cut off several roads in the West Java village of Cihanjuang. Rescuers worked into the night but faced an urgent need for heavy machinery to help move earth and reach any possible survivors.