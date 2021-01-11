Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate gearing up for awkward reunion with Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping themselves prepared for all the awkwardness that might come with their UK return this year. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William will be quite tense to say the least as the two couples have been at odds ever since Megxit happened.

The reunion is set to happen at Queen’s birthday parade this year on June 12 and royal fans have been anticipating to see whether or not the Sussex’s presence makes things awkward for the family or not.

A senior royal aide revealed details about the parade, per Express: "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

Apart from this, earlier royal expert Katie Nicholl had also said that Meghan and Harry will be expected to mark three major events in the UK this year.

“The much-awaited statue tribute to Princess Diana will be unveiled in Kensington Palace Gardens on what would have been her 60th birthday,” she had said.

“And it is Harry’s intention, and Meghan’s also, to be here in the UK for that opening. It may possibly be the first time we see the brothers together, but I think that we will probably see them together in the spring around the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s birthday celebrations. COVID travel plans permitting,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra reveals how many kids she wants with Nick Jonas: ‘A cricket team!’

Priyanka Chopra reveals how many kids she wants with Nick Jonas: ‘A cricket team!’

Brad Pitt going through an arduous fitness routine to play a hitman in his next film

Brad Pitt going through an arduous fitness routine to play a hitman in his next film

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally returning to UK for the first time since Megxit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally returning to UK for the first time since Megxit
Meghan Markle abandons plans of attaining UK citizenship

Meghan Markle abandons plans of attaining UK citizenship

'Kurulus: Osman' star looks dashing in latest photo

'Kurulus: Osman' star looks dashing in latest photo
Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report

Meghan Markle and Harry have no regrets about stepping down from their roles: report
Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell

Kaley Cuoco recalls Jim Parsons’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ farewell
Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions

Chris Rock opens up about his thoughts on therapy sessions
Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

Meet the actor who played Artuk Bey in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
K-Pop boy band SHINee gears up for a 2021 comeback

K-Pop boy band SHINee gears up for a 2021 comeback
Rapper 50 Cent slams Instagram over BLM post

Rapper 50 Cent slams Instagram over BLM post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for dubbing themselves ‘internationall protected people’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for dubbing themselves ‘internationall protected people’

Latest

view all