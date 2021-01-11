Can't connect right now! retry
Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Internet users expressed rage stating Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip don't need the vaccine

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sparked major fury after receiving their first dose of vaccine against coronavirus.

A plethora of royal fans came forth brutally slamming the monarch and her husband, branding their vaccine a mere 'waste!'

Taking to social media, internet users expressed rage stating 80 and 90-year-olds don't need the vaccine.

Another particularly cruel comment read, “Why would you waste a covid vaccine on Prince Philip?????"

A second user wrote, “Good news would be frontline staff and key workers getting the vaccine as priority.”

Rejecting the claim that it is 'wonderful news,' another user said, “Wonderful for who? The ninety-year-olds in care, still waiting for theirs? The homeless guy unable to self-isolate? The key workers still waiting for their appointments?”

