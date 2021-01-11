Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan snapped taking a drive in gorgeous location

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan seems to have hit the road.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself in a car at a gorgeous location. 

She can be seen surrounded by greenery, indicating that she may be far away from home. 

Fans were quick to shower love on the star considering that she lost her father on New Year's Eve. 

Model and actress Amna Ilyas commented multiple heart emojis while model Mushk Kaleem said that she was "so glad to see you on my feed!".

Take a look:



